Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain 60.33% so far this year. What now?

Amazon.com Inc. [NASDAQ: AMZN] surged by $0.38 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $136.65 during the day while it closed the day at $134.68. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that First Day of Prime Day was the Single Largest Sales Day Ever on Amazon, Helping Make This the Biggest Prime Day Event Ever.

Prime Day 2023 was also the biggest Prime Day event ever for independent sellers, whose sales growth in Amazon’s store outpaced Amazon’s retail business.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

NASDAQ: AMZN—Today, Amazon announced the first day of Prime Day, July 11, was the single largest sales day in company history. Over the course of the two-day shopping event, Prime members purchased more than 375 million items worldwide and saved more than $2.5 billion on millions of deals across the Amazon store, helping make it the biggest Prime Day event ever.

Amazon.com Inc. stock has also gained 3.78% of its value over the past 7 days. However, AMZN stock has inclined by 31.52% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.63% and gained 60.33% year-on date.

The market cap for AMZN stock reached $1377.97 billion, with 10.25 billion shares outstanding and 9.26 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 62.47M shares, AMZN reached a trading volume of 54350289 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMZN shares is $141.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMZN stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Amazon.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amazon.com Inc. is set at 3.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.29.

AMZN stock trade performance evaluation

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.78. With this latest performance, AMZN shares gained by 6.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.71 for Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.71, while it was recorded at 131.14 for the last single week of trading, and 104.64 for the last 200 days.

Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amazon.com Inc. [AMZN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.63 and a Gross Margin at +43.81. Amazon.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.53.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.91, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.62.

Amazon.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.