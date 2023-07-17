Ainos Inc. [AIMD] is 69.35% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Ainos Inc. [NASDAQ: AIMD] closed the trading session at $1.05 on 07/14/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8701, while the highest price level was $1.22. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Ainos Issues Mid-Year Business Update Letter to Shareholders.

Company ramping up marketing of VELDONA® Pet and aiming to complete clinical trials in Taiwan of its flagship AI Nose-powered POCT by the end of 2023.

Ainos sees VELDONA® Pet and AI Nose-powered POCT as key drivers in transforming the company.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 69.35 percent and weekly performance of 54.39 percent. The stock has been moved at 61.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 41.89 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 25.00 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 29.28K shares, AIMD reached to a volume of 12389267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ainos Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for AIMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Ainos Inc. [AIMD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 54.39. With this latest performance, AIMD shares gained by 41.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -84.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AIMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.96, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 89.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.38 for Ainos Inc. [AIMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7231, while it was recorded at 0.7710 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8682 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ainos Inc. [AIMD] shares currently have an operating margin of -397.09 and a Gross Margin at -96.84. Ainos Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -397.96.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -62.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.95.

Ainos Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.