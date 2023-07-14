why Viasat Inc. [VSAT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $54.00

Viasat Inc. [NASDAQ: VSAT] slipped around -12.24 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $30.74 at the close of the session, down -28.48%. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Viasat Provides Status Update on ViaSat-3 Americas Satellite.

Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ: VSAT), a global leader in satellite communications, today disclosed that an unexpected event occurred during reflector deployment that may materially impact the performance of the ViaSat-3 Americas satellite. Viasat and its reflector provider are conducting a rigorous review of the development and deployment of the affected reflector to determine its impact and potential remedial measures.

“We’re disappointed by the recent developments,” said Mark Dankberg, Chairman and CEO, Viasat. “We’re working closely with the reflector’s manufacturer to try to resolve the issue. We sincerely appreciate their focused efforts and commitment.”.

Viasat Inc. stock is now -2.88% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VSAT Stock saw the intraday high of $31.79 and lowest of $27.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 47.35, which means current price is +12.44% above from all time high which was touched on 06/02/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 443.87K shares, VSAT reached a trading volume of 11513203 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Viasat Inc. [VSAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VSAT shares is $54.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VSAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Viasat Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viasat Inc. is set at 2.55, with the Price to Sales ratio for VSAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.26.

How has VSAT stock performed recently?

Viasat Inc. [VSAT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.97. With this latest performance, VSAT shares dropped by -31.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VSAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 27.07, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 20.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.49 for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.05, while it was recorded at 40.43 for the last single week of trading, and 36.04 for the last 200 days.

Viasat Inc. [VSAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Viasat Inc. [VSAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.10 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Viasat Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -6.74, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.08.

Viasat Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for Viasat Inc. [VSAT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VSAT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viasat Inc. go to 4.40%.