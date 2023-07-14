why The Western Union Company [WU] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.21

The Western Union Company [NYSE: WU] closed the trading session at $12.24 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $11.92, while the highest price level was $12.30. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Western Union: Nearly 2 in 5 migrants living in Canada state that without being able to send money back home their family would be in poverty.

New research released today by Western Union has revealed that nearly 2 in 5 (35%) migrants living in Canada believe their friends or family would be in poverty if it wasn’t for them sending regular payments back home.

The report – The Value of Remittance – looks to shed a light on the real-world impact of remittance payments, finding that 40% of migrants believe that without being able to send money, their family or friends would not be able to afford medical treatment and 32% state that members of their family would not be able to attend school or further education. Forty-six percent went on to say that without their support, their family or friends back home would not be able to afford good quality food.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.11 percent and weekly performance of 8.13 percent. The stock has been moved at -15.29 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 4.35 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 10.17 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.59M shares, WU reached to a volume of 5220359 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WU shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WU stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for The Western Union Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Western Union Company is set at 0.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for WU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.34. Price to Free Cash Flow for WU in the course of the last twelve months was 241.73.

The Western Union Company [WU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.13. With this latest performance, WU shares gained by 4.35% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.44 for The Western Union Company [WU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.78, while it was recorded at 11.83 for the last single week of trading, and 12.76 for the last 200 days.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Western Union Company go to 0.32%.