why Flex Ltd. [FLEX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $30.00

Flex Ltd. [NASDAQ: FLEX] jumped around 0.25 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $28.28 at the close of the session, up 0.89%. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Flex Announces Date for First Quarter Fiscal 2024 Earnings Call.

Flex (NASDAQ: FLEX) will announce its first quarter fiscal 2024 financial results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The company will hold a conference call to discuss the results on the same day at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time (4:30 p.m. Eastern Time).

The live webcast presentation will be available on the Flex Investor Relations (IR) website located at investors.flex.com. The webcast replay, along with supporting materials, will be available on the IR website following the conclusion of the event.

Flex Ltd. stock is now 31.78% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. FLEX Stock saw the intraday high of $28.395 and lowest of $28.06 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 28.16, which means current price is +45.47% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.34M shares, FLEX reached a trading volume of 3367667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Flex Ltd. [FLEX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FLEX shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FLEX stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Flex Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Flex Ltd. is set at 0.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for FLEX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for FLEX in the course of the last twelve months was 39.31 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has FLEX stock performed recently?

Flex Ltd. [FLEX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.97. With this latest performance, FLEX shares gained by 5.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 95.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FLEX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.47 for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.32, while it was recorded at 27.93 for the last single week of trading, and 22.25 for the last 200 days.

Flex Ltd. [FLEX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Flex Ltd. [FLEX] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.25 and a Gross Margin at +7.53. Flex Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.73, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.89.

Flex Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Flex Ltd. [FLEX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FLEX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Flex Ltd. go to 16.56%.