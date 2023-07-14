why D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $6.30

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] gained 33.50% or 0.66 points to close at $2.63 with a heavy trading volume of 9845778 shares. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D-Wave Regains Compliance with NYSE Trading Share Price Listing Rule.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in commercial quantum computing systems, software and services, today announced it has regained compliance with the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), meeting its continued listing standard for minimum share price.

On July 3, 2023, the NYSE provided D-Wave with a notification letter of recompliance based on (1) the Company’s share price being at least $1.00 on June 30, 2023, and (2) a calculation of the Company’s average closing price for the 30 trading days ended June 30, 2023, which reflected an average closing price above the NYSE’s $1.00 minimum requirement.

It opened the trading session at $2.01, the shares rose to $2.63 and dropped to $1.96, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for QBTS points out that the company has recorded 136.94% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -557.5% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.34M shares, QBTS reached to a volume of 9845778 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 50.86.

Trading performance analysis for QBTS stock

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.83. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 22.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 136.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.97 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4500, while it was recorded at 2.0700 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0100 for the last 200 days.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] shares currently have an operating margin of -828.91 and a Gross Margin at +59.25. D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -718.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -38.11, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.47.

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.