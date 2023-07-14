why Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $51.33

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [NASDAQ: ALGM] surged by $4.36 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $52.60 during the day while it closed the day at $51.53. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Allegro MicroSystems to Announce First Quarter Fiscal Year 2024 Financial Results.

Analysts and investors are invited to join the conference call using the following information:

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. stock has also gained 17.92% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ALGM stock has inclined by 14.97% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 61.69% and gained 71.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ALGM stock reached $9.84 billion, with 191.54 million shares outstanding and 87.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.55M shares, ALGM reached a trading volume of 3996993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ALGM shares is $51.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ALGM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for ALGM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.84. Price to Free Cash Flow for ALGM in the course of the last twelve months was 86.78 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

ALGM stock trade performance evaluation

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.92. With this latest performance, ALGM shares gained by 28.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 159.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ALGM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 79.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.35 for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.53, while it was recorded at 46.98 for the last single week of trading, and 36.16 for the last 200 days.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.59 and a Gross Margin at +56.09. Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.04, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.90.

Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. [ALGM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ALGM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Allegro MicroSystems Inc. go to 18.00%.