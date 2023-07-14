why Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $32.20

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [NYSE: ANF] plunged by -$1.32 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $35.215 during the day while it closed the day at $33.98. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Kygo, AJR and Meet Me @ The Altar Headline The Challenge, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Annual Festival and Fundraiser to Benefit Non-Profit Partners.

Tickets now available for the event on Friday, September 22, 2023.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. stock has also loss -4.34% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ANF stock has inclined by 32.73% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 22.23% and gained 48.32% year-on date.

The market cap for ANF stock reached $1.70 billion, with 49.57 million shares outstanding and 48.14 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, ANF reached a trading volume of 2439063 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ANF shares is $32.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ANF stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Argus have made an estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. is set at 1.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ANF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for ANF in the course of the last twelve months was 56.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

ANF stock trade performance evaluation

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.34. With this latest performance, ANF shares dropped by -1.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 22.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 100.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ANF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.30, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.18 for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.97, while it was recorded at 35.19 for the last single week of trading, and 25.49 for the last 200 days.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.44 and a Gross Margin at +52.97. Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.08.

Return on Total Capital for ANF is now 4.52, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.37, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.10. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.18. Additionally, ANF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.79, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.12. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 145.39, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.64.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 42.60 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.31.Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ANF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. go to 18.00%.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. [ANF]: Insider Ownership positions