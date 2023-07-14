why 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $9.40

3D Systems Corporation [NYSE: DDD] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.61% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.29%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:30 AM that 3D Systems Delivers Enhanced Binding Offer to Stratasys.

Implied Value per Stratasys Share of $24.07, Based on July 12th Closing Price, Representing a 62% Premium to Stratasys Undisturbed Share Price on May 24, 2023.

Implied Value of approximately $28 per Share and approximately $2 Billion in Total Value, Inclusive of $100 Million in Cost Synergies.

Over the last 12 months, DDD stock rose by 7.84%. The one-year 3D Systems Corporation stock forecast points to a potential downside of -11.17. The average equity rating for DDD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.35 billion, with 129.16 million shares outstanding and 127.93 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.29M shares, DDD stock reached a trading volume of 2656970 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DDD shares is $9.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DDD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for 3D Systems Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 17, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 3D Systems Corporation is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for DDD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.85, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.11.

DDD Stock Performance Analysis:

3D Systems Corporation [DDD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.29. With this latest performance, DDD shares gained by 5.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 20.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DDD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.04 for 3D Systems Corporation [DDD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.18, while it was recorded at 10.35 for the last single week of trading, and 9.37 for the last 200 days.

Insight into 3D Systems Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] shares currently have an operating margin of -21.58 and a Gross Margin at +36.94. 3D Systems Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.92.

Return on Total Capital for DDD is now -8.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -9.57. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -8.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 66.71. Additionally, DDD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 40.02, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.59. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 65.51, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 39.29.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, 3D Systems Corporation [DDD] managed to generate an average of -$60,683 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.36.3D Systems Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.