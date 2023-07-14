Wells Fargo slashes price target on Doximity Inc. [DOCS] – find out why.

Doximity Inc. [NYSE: DOCS] closed the trading session at $35.13 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $34.08, while the highest price level was $35.57. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Doximity Report Indicates Permanent Role for Telemedicine in Health Care.

Doctors continue to embrace telemedicine, reporting significant patient access and time management benefits.

Doximity, Inc. (NYSE: DOCS), the leading digital platform for U.S. medical professionals, today released its 2023 State of Telemedicine Report, revealing that nearly 88% of U.S. physicians surveyed believe telemedicine has increased patient access to health care, particularly among populations that may have faced barriers to care previously. The study also found a number of physician time-management benefits, such as improved schedule management, productivity, and autonomy and work-life balance.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 4.68 percent and weekly performance of 11.24 percent. The stock has been moved at 11.24 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 7.50 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 3.29 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.89M shares, DOCS reached to a volume of 2528067 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Doximity Inc. [DOCS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DOCS shares is $37.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DOCS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Doximity Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Doximity Inc. is set at 1.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for DOCS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for DOCS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.44 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 7.00.

Doximity Inc. [DOCS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.24. With this latest performance, DOCS shares gained by 7.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -15.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DOCS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.82 for Doximity Inc. [DOCS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 32.82, while it was recorded at 34.19 for the last single week of trading, and 32.34 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Doximity Inc. [DOCS] shares currently have an operating margin of +30.04 and a Gross Margin at +87.24. Doximity Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.92.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.23, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.55.

Doximity Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DOCS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Doximity Inc. go to 4.00%.