Wall Street Analyst Initiated Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]. What else is Wall St. saying

Garrett Motion Inc. [NASDAQ: GTX] loss -0.40% or -0.03 points to close at $7.44 with a heavy trading volume of 2682915 shares. The company report on July 10, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Garrett Motion to Hold Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Conference Call on Thursday July 27, 2023.

Garrett will also hold a conference call the same day at 8:30 am EDT / 2:30 pm CET. To participate on the conference call, please dial +1-877-883-0383 (US) or +1-412-902-6506 (international) and use the passcode 1236546.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

It opened the trading session at $7.48, the shares rose to $7.60 and dropped to $7.345, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for GTX points out that the company has recorded -3.25% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -33.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 685.01K shares, GTX reached to a volume of 2682915 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GTX shares is $15.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GTX stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BWS Financial have made an estimate for Garrett Motion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 03, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Garrett Motion Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for GTX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for GTX in the course of the last twelve months was 8.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

Trading performance analysis for GTX stock

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.53. With this latest performance, GTX shares dropped by -3.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.87% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GTX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.75 for Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.89, while it was recorded at 7.44 for the last single week of trading, and 7.55 for the last 200 days.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.07 and a Gross Margin at +23.31. Garrett Motion Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.72.

Return on Total Capital for GTX is now 41.87, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.42. Additionally, GTX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 110.70, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.51.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX] managed to generate an average of $22,151 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.35.Garrett Motion Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

Garrett Motion Inc. [GTX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GTX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Garrett Motion Inc. go to 8.50%.