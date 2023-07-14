Wall Street Analyst Initiated Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. What else is Wall St. saying

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [NASDAQ: CRDO] gained 1.60% or 0.27 points to close at $17.15 with a heavy trading volume of 2491224 shares. The company report on May 31, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2023 Financial Results.

It opened the trading session at $17.00, the shares rose to $17.665 and dropped to $17.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CRDO points out that the company has recorded 28.08% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -138.19% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, CRDO reached to a volume of 2491224 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRDO shares is $17.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRDO stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRDO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.60. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49.

Trading performance analysis for CRDO stock

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.72. With this latest performance, CRDO shares gained by 0.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 52.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRDO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.52, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.75 for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.92, while it was recorded at 16.72 for the last single week of trading, and 12.73 for the last 200 days.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd [CRDO] shares currently have an operating margin of -10.22 and a Gross Margin at +57.65. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.98.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.28.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 9.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.