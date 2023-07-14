Wall Street Analyst Downgrade Brookfield Corporation [BN]. What else is Wall St. saying

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] gained 4.60% or 1.52 points to close at $34.57 with a heavy trading volume of 2637630 shares. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Brookfield Corporation Announces Redemption Price for Notes due April 1, 2024.

All amounts in U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

Brookfield Corporation (NYSE: BN, TSX: BN) announced today the following redemption price for the redemption of a $550 million principal amount of its Notes due April 1, 2024 co-issued by its subsidiaries, Brookfield Finance Inc. and Brookfield Finance LLC (the “Notes”) (per $1,000 principal amount), which will be completed on July 14, 2023:.

It opened the trading session at $33.40, the shares rose to $34.74 and dropped to $33.39, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for BN points out that the company has recorded 2.67% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -22.37% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.18M shares, BN reached to a volume of 2637630 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Brookfield Corporation [BN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.87, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.15.

Trading performance analysis for BN stock

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.54. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 8.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.45 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.77, while it was recorded at 33.01 for the last single week of trading, and 35.26 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 46.25%.