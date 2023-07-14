Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] Stock trading around $9.52 per share: What’s Next?

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: THRX] closed the trading session at $9.52 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $9.42, while the highest price level was $9.94. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Theseus Pharmaceuticals to Discontinue Enrollment in Phase 1/2 Study and Terminate Development of THE-630 in Patients with GIST.

— Decision follows two dose-limiting toxicities related to hand-foot skin reaction observed in Cohort 7 (27 mg) –.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

— Company prioritizing THE-349, a potentially best-in-class fourth-generation EGFR inhibitor for EGFR mutant non-small cell lung cancer; IND on track for submission in Q4 2023 –.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 91.16 percent and weekly performance of -1.75 percent. The stock has been moved at 18.41 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 6.49 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -0.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 164.54K shares, THRX reached to a volume of 1450360 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for THRX shares is $22.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on THRX stock is a recommendation set at 1.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 16, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.68 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.42.

THRX stock trade performance evaluation

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.75. With this latest performance, THRX shares gained by 6.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 42.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for THRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.54 for Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.80, while it was recorded at 9.82 for the last single week of trading, and 8.48 for the last 200 days.

Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Total Capital for THRX is now -23.62, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.92. Additionally, THRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.56, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. [THRX] managed to generate an average of -$1,331,789 per employee.Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 36.60 and a Current Ratio set at 36.60.