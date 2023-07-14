The Benchmark Company lifts MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

MillerKnoll Inc. [NASDAQ: MLKN] gained 6.20% or 1.02 points to close at $17.48 with a heavy trading volume of 2478937 shares. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 4:48 PM that /C O R R E C T I O N — MillerKnoll/.

In the news release, MillerKnoll, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2023 Results, issued 12-Jul-2023 by MillerKnoll over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the first sentence in the “Webcast and Conference Call Information” section should read: “.Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 5:00 PM ET.” rather than “5:30 PM ET” as originally issued inadvertently. The complete, corrected release follows:.

MillerKnoll Inc. (NASDAQ: MLKN) today reported results for the fourth quarter and full year fiscal 2023 which ended June 3, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $15.90, the shares rose to $18.07 and dropped to $15.868, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for MLKN points out that the company has recorded -21.30% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -32.42% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 775.76K shares, MLKN reached to a volume of 2478937 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MLKN shares is $24.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MLKN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for MillerKnoll Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 30, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MillerKnoll Inc. is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MLKN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.92.

Trading performance analysis for MLKN stock

MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.38. With this latest performance, MLKN shares gained by 21.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -37.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MLKN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.62 for MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.17, while it was recorded at 16.11 for the last single week of trading, and 19.31 for the last 200 days.

MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.01 and a Gross Margin at +34.28. MillerKnoll Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.69.

Return on Total Capital for MLKN is now 1.65, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.20. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 132.20. Additionally, MLKN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 56.93, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.79. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 124.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.64.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN] managed to generate an average of -$2,398 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.11 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.20.MillerKnoll Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

MillerKnoll Inc. [MLKN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MLKN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MillerKnoll Inc. go to 30.00%.