Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] is -10.34% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Synaptogenix Inc. [NASDAQ: SNPX] jumped around 0.18 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.04 at the close of the session, up 20.79%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Synaptogenix Abstract Highlighting Bryostatin-1 Benefits in Severe Alzheimer’s Disease Accepted for Presentation at 11th International Brain Research Organization World Congress of Neuroscience.

Phase 2 Bryostatin-1 Severe Cohort secondary and exploratory endpoint data selected by independent committee for presentation.

Synaptogenix, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPX) (“Synaptogenix” or the “Company”), an emerging biopharmaceutical company developing regenerative therapeutics for neurodegenerative disorders, today announced that an abstract featuring secondary endpoint data of its National Institutes of Health (NIH) sponsored Phase 2 Bryostatin-1 trial was accepted for presentation at the 11th International Brain Research Organization (IBRO) World Congress of Neuroscience to be held in September 2023 in Spain.

Synaptogenix Inc. stock is now -10.34% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SNPX Stock saw the intraday high of $1.88 and lowest of $0.8848 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 8.75, which means current price is +48.40% above from all time high which was touched on 07/13/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 42.66K shares, SNPX reached a trading volume of 34708806 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synaptogenix Inc. is set at 0.14 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.25, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.69.

How has SNPX stock performed recently?

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.56. With this latest performance, SNPX shares gained by 19.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNPX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 70.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.58 for Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8728, while it was recorded at 0.8952 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5610 for the last 200 days.

Synaptogenix Inc. [SNPX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -16.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.04.

Synaptogenix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.60 and a Current Ratio set at 28.60.