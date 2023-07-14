Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain 258.16% so far this year. What now?

Super Micro Computer Inc. [NASDAQ: SMCI] gained 6.29% on the last trading session, reaching $294.05 price per share at the time. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM that For Cloud Gaming and Video Hosting, Supermicro Offers MicroCloud, a High-Density 3U 8 Node System Utilizing AMD Ryzen Zen 4 7000 Series Processors.

Unique New Multi-Node System Provides Cost Optimized Performance at Scale for eCommerce, Software Development, Cloud Gaming, Content Creation, and Private Server Instances.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Supermicro, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), a Total IT Solution Provider for Cloud, AI/ML, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is introducing a new server that gives IT and data center owners a high performance and scalable solution to meet the needs for E-commerce, cloud gaming, code development, content creation, and virtual private servers. The new systems are designed to use AMD Ryzen™ 7000 Series processors optimized for server usage, based on the latest “Zen 4” core architecture, which has a max boost speed of up to 5.7 GHzi, including PCIe 5.0 support, DDR5-5200 MHz, and up to 16 cores (32 threads) per CPU. The new Supermicro MicroCloud is designed to use the latest system technology for a wide range of applications, including web hosting, cloud gaming, and virtual desktop applications.

Super Micro Computer Inc. represents 53.28 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.87 billion with the latest information. SMCI stock price has been found in the range of $279.21 to $295.39.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.55M shares, SMCI reached a trading volume of 2994200 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SMCI shares is $221.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SMCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Rosenblatt have made an estimate for Super Micro Computer Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 07, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Super Micro Computer Inc. is set at 15.99, with the Price to Sales ratio for SMCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.86, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.17. Price to Free Cash Flow for SMCI in the course of the last twelve months was 24.45 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for SMCI stock

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.37. With this latest performance, SMCI shares gained by 13.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 275.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 622.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SMCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 77.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 75.24 for Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 207.94, while it was recorded at 274.32 for the last single week of trading, and 115.86 for the last 200 days.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.49 and a Gross Margin at +15.40. Super Micro Computer Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.49.

Return on Total Capital for SMCI is now 20.67, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 20.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 43.53. Additionally, SMCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.33, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 19.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.52, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 8.03.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI] managed to generate an average of $61,898 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.76 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.90.Super Micro Computer Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Super Micro Computer Inc. [SMCI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SMCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Super Micro Computer Inc. go to 10.00%.