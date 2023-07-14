Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] is 76.22% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Stratasys Ltd. [NASDAQ: SSYS] gained 8.97% on the last trading session, reaching $20.90 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 10:56 AM that Stratasys Confirms Receipt of Revised Unsolicited Proposal from 3D Systems.

Stratasys Ltd. (Nasdaq: SSYS) (“Stratasys” or the “Company”), a leader in polymer 3D printing solutions, today confirmed that it has received a revised unsolicited proposal from 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE: DDD) (“3D Systems”) to acquire Stratasys for $7.50 in cash and 1.5444 newly issued shares of 3D Systems common stock per ordinary share of Stratasys.

The Stratasys Board of Directors will carefully review the revised 3D Systems proposal in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors and in accordance with its duties under applicable law, and its obligations under Stratasys’ merger agreement with Desktop Metal.

Stratasys Ltd. represents 67.58 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.40 billion with the latest information. SSYS stock price has been found in the range of $20.40 to $21.71.

If compared to the average trading volume of 858.11K shares, SSYS reached a trading volume of 2844590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SSYS shares is $19.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SSYS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Needham have made an estimate for Stratasys Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 04, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Stratasys Ltd. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for SSYS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

Trading performance analysis for SSYS stock

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.58. With this latest performance, SSYS shares gained by 17.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 53.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SSYS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 74.07 for Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.29, while it was recorded at 19.08 for the last single week of trading, and 14.52 for the last 200 days.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] shares currently have an operating margin of -9.28 and a Gross Margin at +41.28. Stratasys Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.47.

Return on Total Capital for SSYS is now -6.17, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.00. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -3.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 1.86. Additionally, SSYS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 1.83, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.42. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.11, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS] managed to generate an average of -$14,051 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.51.Stratasys Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SSYS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Stratasys Ltd. go to 54.64%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Stratasys Ltd. [SSYS]