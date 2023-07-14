Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] Stock trading around $0.80 per share: What’s Next?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [NASDAQ: STAF] jumped around 0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $0.80 at the close of the session, up 19.38%. The company report on May 24, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Staffing 360 Solutions Receives Nasdaq Notification of Non-Compliance with Listing Rule 5250(c)(1).

This notification has no immediate effect on the listing of the Company’s common stock on Nasdaq. However, if the Company fails to timely regain compliance with the Nasdaq Listing Rule, the Company’s common stock will be subject to delisting from Nasdaq.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. stock is now -71.80% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. STAF Stock saw the intraday high of $1.02 and lowest of $0.652 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 6.44, which means current price is +28.24% above from all time high which was touched on 02/07/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 86.22K shares, STAF reached a trading volume of 3199030 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for STAF shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on STAF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for STAF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.01. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.47.

How has STAF stock performed recently?

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.04. With this latest performance, STAF shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for STAF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.54 for Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9237, while it was recorded at 0.6815 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0537 for the last 200 days.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Staffing 360 Solutions Inc. [STAF] shares currently have an operating margin of -1.41 and a Gross Margin at +16.24. Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -6.94.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -107.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.88.

Staffing 360 Solutions Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.60 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.