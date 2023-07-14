Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] Stock trading around $4.11 per share: What’s Next?

Rockwell Medical Inc. [NASDAQ: RMTI] closed the trading session at $4.11 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.065, while the highest price level was $5.90. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Rockwell Medical Acquires Hemodialysis Concentrates Business from Evoqua Water Technologies.

Adds profitable business that generates approximately $18 million in annual revenue and will add over $3.3 million in annual EBITDA for Rockwell Medical.

Significantly expands Rockwell Medical’s geographic footprint, customer base, and product offerings; Adds fully automated manufacturing know-how and capacity.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 304.93 percent and weekly performance of -26.34 percent. The stock has been moved at 209.02 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -0.96 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 103.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 709.69K shares, RMTI reached to a volume of 4534136 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMTI shares is $7.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rockwell Medical Inc. is set at 0.72, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.12.

RMTI stock trade performance evaluation

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -26.34. With this latest performance, RMTI shares dropped by -0.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 209.02% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 209.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.33 for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.83, while it was recorded at 5.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.08 for the last 200 days.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] shares currently have an operating margin of -23.05 and a Gross Margin at +5.60. Rockwell Medical Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.65.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -224.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.24.

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Rockwell Medical Inc. go to 38.00%.

Rockwell Medical Inc. [RMTI]: Insider Ownership positions