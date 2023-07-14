Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Is Currently 0.52 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Quotient Technology Inc. [NYSE: QUOT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.52% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 1.05%. The company report on June 20, 2023 at 9:10 AM that Quotient to Combine with Neptune Retail Solutions.

Transaction Unites Complementary Omnichannel Retail and Technology Companies to Drive Enhanced Results for Retail and Advertising Partners.

Quotient Technology Inc. (NYSE: QUOT) (“Quotient”), a digital promotions and media technology company, and Neptune Retail Solutions (“Neptune”), an omnichannel retail marketing company with a network of in-store and digital solutions, today announced that they have signed a definitive agreement to combine through Neptune’s all-cash acquisition of Quotient. Charlesbank Capital Partners (“Charlesbank”), a private investment firm and current majority investor of Neptune, will be the majority investor of the combined company. Neptune’s CEO William E. Redmond, Jr. (Bill Redmond) will be CEO of the combined Neptune/Quotient business.

Over the last 12 months, QUOT stock rose by 36.88%. The one-year Quotient Technology Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.5. The average equity rating for QUOT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $384.88 million, with 97.45 million shares outstanding and 87.66 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.34M shares, QUOT stock reached a trading volume of 5561600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUOT shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUOT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Craig Hallum have made an estimate for Quotient Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 10, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quotient Technology Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUOT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.24, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

QUOT Stock Performance Analysis:

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.05. With this latest performance, QUOT shares gained by 20.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 17.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 36.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUOT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.59 for Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.22, while it was recorded at 3.81 for the last single week of trading, and 3.16 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Quotient Technology Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.32 and a Gross Margin at +46.85. Quotient Technology Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -26.50.

Return on Total Capital for QUOT is now -10.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -30.08. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -37.10, with Return on Assets sitting at -15.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 44.06. Additionally, QUOT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 30.58, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 21.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 38.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 27.04.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] managed to generate an average of -$86,944 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Quotient Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

QUOT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for QUOT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Quotient Technology Inc. go to 20.00%.

Quotient Technology Inc. [QUOT] Insider Position Details