Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] moved up 12.00: Why It’s Important

Quantum Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: QUBT] gained 12.00% on the last trading session, reaching $1.40 price per share at the time. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Quantum Computing Inc. Receives Third NASA Subcontract Award.

A Second NASA Research Center Subcontracts Quantum Computing Inc. to Build a Photonic Sensor to Accurately Assess Air Particulates Composition.

Quantum Computing Inc. (“QCi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: QUBT), a first-to-market nanophotonic-based quantum technology company, today announces a subcontract award from Bay Area Environmental Research Institute (BAERI) to build and test for NASA Ames an innovative photonic sensor instrument to provide accurate measurement of atmospheric particulates such as clouds, aerosols, smoke flume, volcanic ashes, etc., in order to identify physical properties including size, shape and chemical composition. This award represents the third distinct task order from NASA and is the second research center within NASA to subcontract with the Company. Delivery of the photonic sensor is expected during the first quarter of 2024.

Quantum Computing Inc. represents 60.50 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $86.77 million with the latest information. QUBT stock price has been found in the range of $1.26 to $1.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, QUBT reached a trading volume of 4971776 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QUBT shares is $9.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QUBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Quantum Computing Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for QUBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 433.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.10, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

Trading performance analysis for QUBT stock

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.24. With this latest performance, QUBT shares dropped by -13.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QUBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.71 for Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.3243, while it was recorded at 1.2820 for the last single week of trading, and 1.6490 for the last 200 days.

Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -26966.37 and a Gross Margin at -18661.66. Quantum Computing Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -28451.36.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -84.73, with Return on Assets sitting at -72.42.

Quantum Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Quantum Computing Inc. [QUBT]