Piper Sandler lifts CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The company report on July 6, 2023 at 7:41 PM that CF Industries Announces Senior Executive Appointments.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CF) today announced that Douglas C. Barnard, Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, has informed the Company that he will retire from CF Industries January 12, 2024. Effective immediately, Mr. Barnard will serve as Executive Vice President, Corporate Development and Legal Advisor, reporting to Tony Will, President and Chief Executive Officer, CF Industries Holdings, Inc., with primary responsibility for obtaining FTC clearance for the recently announced acquisition of the Waggaman, Louisiana, ammonia facility, and assisting with other strategic initiatives and business development support.

Mr. Barnard joined CF Industries as General Counsel in January 2004. Prior to that, he had been an Executive Vice President and General Counsel of Bcom3 Group, Inc. Earlier, he served as a partner in the law firm of Kirkland and Ellis and as Vice President, General Counsel, and Secretary of LifeStyle Furnishings International Ltd.

It opened the trading session at $72.00, the shares rose to $74.30 and dropped to $72.00, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CF points out that the company has recorded -10.90% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -23.09% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, CF reached to a volume of 2752772 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CF shares is $86.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CF stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for CF Industries Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CF Industries Holdings Inc. is set at 2.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for CF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 15.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for CF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.28 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.00.

CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.85. With this latest performance, CF shares gained by 8.57% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.16, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.19 for CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.25, while it was recorded at 72.19 for the last single week of trading, and 84.20 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.35 and a Gross Margin at +51.94. CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +29.91.

Return on Total Capital for CF is now 53.00, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 44.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 81.05, with Return on Assets sitting at 25.72. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 63.85. Additionally, CF Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 38.97, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.98. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 37.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CF Industries Holdings Inc. [CF] managed to generate an average of $1,239,259 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 20.73 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.CF Industries Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.50.