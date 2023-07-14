Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] is 6.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [NASDAQ: PPC] surged by $2.03 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $25.295 during the day while it closed the day at $25.16. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:58 PM that Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation to Host Second Quarter Earnings Call on July 27, 2023.

Investors and analysts may pre-register for the webcast to receive a unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Pre-registration may be completed at any time, including up to and after the call has begun, by accessing the company’s investor website at https://ir.pilgrims.com in the “Events & Presentations” section. Participants also can register for the conference call and webcast at https://services.choruscall.com/links/ppc230727.html.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation stock has also gained 15.50% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PPC stock has inclined by 7.50% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -0.34% and gained 6.01% year-on date.

The market cap for PPC stock reached $5.94 billion, with 236.59 million shares outstanding and 40.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 850.14K shares, PPC reached a trading volume of 2645317 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PPC shares is $26.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for PPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.64.

Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 15.50. With this latest performance, PPC shares gained by 9.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.54% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 84.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.02 for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.38, while it was recorded at 22.87 for the last single week of trading, and 23.48 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.77 and a Gross Margin at +10.04. Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.27.

Return on Total Capital for PPC is now 18.89, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.15. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 27.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.21. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 123.30. Additionally, PPC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.22, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 37.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.58, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation [PPC] managed to generate an average of $12,129 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 15.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Pilgrim’s Pride Corporation go to -7.00%.