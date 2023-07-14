Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] moved up 1.40: Why It’s Important

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [NYSE: PK] gained 1.40% or 0.19 points to close at $13.79 with a heavy trading volume of 2763895 shares. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call on August 3, 2023.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to participate by following these steps:.

The daily chart for PK points out that the company has recorded 14.44% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.54M shares, PK reached to a volume of 2763895 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PK shares is $16.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PK stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for PK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.10. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.96. Price to Free Cash Flow for PK in the course of the last twelve months was 14.16.

Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.11. With this latest performance, PK shares gained by 0.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.49 for Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. [PK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.19, while it was recorded at 13.60 for the last single week of trading, and 12.69 for the last 200 days.