Odeon lifts The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [NYSE: GS] jumped around 2.28 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $328.68 at the close of the session, up 0.70%. The company report on June 23, 2023 at 8:49 AM that Parexel Announces Updates to Board of Directors.

Goldman Sachs’ Partner, Global co-Head of Private Equity Michael Bruun joins as new Director, succeeding current Goldman Sachs Board member Jo Natauri who is retiring from the firm at the end of the year.

Life Sciences’ Executive and former CEO John Groetelaars also joins as new Director.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. stock is now -4.28% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GS Stock saw the intraday high of $329.28 and lowest of $325.69 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 389.58, which means current price is +8.88% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.29M shares, GS reached a trading volume of 2785817 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GS shares is $381.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Odeon have made an estimate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for GS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 694.59. Price to Free Cash Flow for GS in the course of the last twelve months was 3.51.

How has GS stock performed recently?

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.01. With this latest performance, GS shares dropped by -3.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.58 for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 325.38, while it was recorded at 321.52 for the last single week of trading, and 339.71 for the last 200 days.

The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.91. The Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.74.

Return on Total Capital for GS is now 2.29, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.92, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 397.03. Additionally, GS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 79.88, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 32.27. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 240.59, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.98.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS] managed to generate an average of $232,186 per employee.

Earnings analysis for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. go to 11.85%.

Insider trade positions for The Goldman Sachs Group Inc. [GS]