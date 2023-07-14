Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] is 13.01% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Nutanix Inc. [NASDAQ: NTNX] gained 5.82% on the last trading session, reaching $29.44 price per share at the time. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dizzion Acquires Frame from Nutanix to Accelerate Growth in DaaS Market.

Dizzion, a leading provider of Desktop as a Service (DaaS) and Composable Digital Workspaces, announced the closing of the acquisition of the Frame business unit from Nutanix (NASDAQ: NTNX). Combining Dizzion with Frame will create one of the largest independent DaaS companies, with industry-leading service capabilities delivered globally.

Through this transaction, both Dizzion and Nutanix customers alike will benefit from Dizzion’s global capabilities in end-to-end design, deployment, Managed DaaS, Compliance Services (PCI, HIPAA, SOC and GDPR) and greater flexibility and choice with combined delivery options across AWS, Azure, Google Cloud Platform, IBM Cloud and customer provided Nutanix infrastructure.

Nutanix Inc. represents 234.74 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.93 billion with the latest information. NTNX stock price has been found in the range of $28.29 to $29.58.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.39M shares, NTNX reached a trading volume of 2665491 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NTNX shares is $34.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NTNX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cleveland Research have made an estimate for Nutanix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 11, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nutanix Inc. is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for NTNX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for NTNX in the course of the last twelve months was 37.54 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

Trading performance analysis for NTNX stock

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.96. With this latest performance, NTNX shares dropped by -0.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 11.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 99.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NTNX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.48, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.69 for Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.45, while it was recorded at 28.06 for the last single week of trading, and 26.86 for the last 200 days.

Nutanix Inc. [NTNX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] shares currently have an operating margin of -28.19 and a Gross Margin at +79.53. Nutanix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -50.45.

Return on Total Capital for NTNX is now -107.03, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -265.67. Additionally, NTNX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 221.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Nutanix Inc. [NTNX] managed to generate an average of -$123,649 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 9.84 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Nutanix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.