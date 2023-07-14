NiSource Inc. [NI] stock Upgrade by UBS analyst, price target now $31

NiSource Inc. [NYSE: NI] closed the trading session at $28.16 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $27.90, while the highest price level was $28.18. The company report on July 11, 2023 at 4:43 PM that NIPSCO, A SUBSIDIARY OF NISOURCE, ADVANCES ITS ELECTRIC GENERATION TRANSITION PLAN WITH FIRST SET OF SOLAR PROJECTS, GENERATING 465 MW COMBINED.

Customers have received nearly $60 million in direct benefits to date from credits associated with the sale of excess energy generated by NIPSCO’s renewable energy.

In the next step of its electric generation transition to a more balanced and reliable mix to serve customers, Northern Indiana Public Service Company LLC (NIPSCO), a subsidiary of NiSource Inc. (NYSE: NI), today announced that its first two Indiana-based solar projects – Indiana Crossroads and Dunns Bridge I Solar – are online and operating, producing more cost-effective, cleaner energy for homes and businesses across Indiana.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.70 percent and weekly performance of 1.55 percent. The stock has been moved at 2.18 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 3.83 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -1.74 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.87M shares, NI reached to a volume of 3336536 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about NiSource Inc. [NI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NI shares is $31.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NI stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for NiSource Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NiSource Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for NI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.26.

NI stock trade performance evaluation

NiSource Inc. [NI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.55. With this latest performance, NI shares gained by 3.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.59 for NiSource Inc. [NI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.48, while it was recorded at 27.70 for the last single week of trading, and 27.13 for the last 200 days.

NiSource Inc. [NI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NiSource Inc. [NI] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.85 and a Gross Margin at +49.90. NiSource Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.74.

Return on Total Capital for NI is now 6.39, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.83. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.07, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, NiSource Inc. [NI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 149.86. Additionally, NI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 40.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 158.49, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.48.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, NiSource Inc. [NI] managed to generate an average of $112,983 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.58 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.22.NiSource Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for NiSource Inc. [NI] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NiSource Inc. go to 6.70%.