NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] gain 24.49% so far this year. What now?

NextDecade Corporation [NASDAQ: NEXT] traded at a low on 07/13/23, posting a -27.48 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $6.15. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Dynagas LNG Partners LP Announces New Time Charters for the LNG Carriers “Clean Energy” and “Arctic Aurora”.

Dynagas LNG Partners LP (NYSE: “DLNG”) (“Dynagas Partners” or the “Partnership”), an owner and operator of liquefied natural gas (“LNG”) carriers, today announced the following:.

The Partnership entered into the following new time charter party agreements with Rio Grande LNG, LLC (“Rio Grande”), a subsidiary of NextDecade Corporation (NASDAQ: NEXT), adding approximately $270 million to its existing revenue backlog:.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 10349152 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of NextDecade Corporation stands at 12.44% while the volatility over the past one month is 8.28%.

The market cap for NEXT stock reached $895.69 million, with 146.93 million shares outstanding and 135.15 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.80M shares, NEXT reached a trading volume of 10349152 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NEXT shares is $8.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NEXT stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for NextDecade Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on July 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextDecade Corporation is set at 0.58 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 15.77, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.35.

How has NEXT stock performed recently?

NextDecade Corporation [NEXT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -25.63. With this latest performance, NEXT shares gained by 10.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 18.04% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NEXT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.43, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.81 for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.72, while it was recorded at 8.06 for the last single week of trading, and 5.99 for the last 200 days.

Earnings analysis for NextDecade Corporation [NEXT]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NEXT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for NextDecade Corporation go to 0.60%.