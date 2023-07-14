Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Fastly Inc. [FSLY] – find out why.

Fastly Inc. [NYSE: FSLY] price surged by 5.64 percent to reach at $0.97. The company report on July 6, 2023 at 5:00 PM that Fastly to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE: FSLY), one of the world’s fastest global edge cloud platforms, will release financial results for the second quarter of 2023 after market close on Wednesday, August 2, 2023. Fastly will host an investor conference call that day to discuss its results at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET.

A sum of 2582523 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.91M shares. Fastly Inc. shares reached a high of $18.2314 and dropped to a low of $17.50 until finishing in the latest session at $18.18.

The one-year FSLY stock forecast points to a potential downside of -1.28. The average equity rating for FSLY stock is currently 2.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Fastly Inc. [FSLY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSLY shares is $17.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Fastly Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fastly Inc. is set at 0.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.38, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.46.

FSLY Stock Performance Analysis:

Fastly Inc. [FSLY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.90. With this latest performance, FSLY shares gained by 10.12% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 105.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 53.16% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.69 for Fastly Inc. [FSLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.28, while it was recorded at 17.09 for the last single week of trading, and 12.33 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Fastly Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fastly Inc. [FSLY] shares currently have an operating margin of -56.90 and a Gross Margin at +46.42. Fastly Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.09.

Return on Total Capital for FSLY is now -12.77, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -10.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -19.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -9.41. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 87.27. Additionally, FSLY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 46.60, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 43.96. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 81.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.69.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fastly Inc. [FSLY] managed to generate an average of -$171,559 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.61 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.21.Fastly Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.30 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

FSLY Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FSLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Fastly Inc. go to 30.00%.