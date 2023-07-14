Morgan Stanley slashes price target on Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] – find out why.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: ACGL] closed the trading session at $76.88 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $75.68, while the highest price level was $76.96. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:25 PM that Arch Capital Group Ltd. to Report 2023 Second Quarter Results on July 26.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ: ACGL) today announced it expects to release its 2023 second quarter results after the close of regular stock market hours on Wednesday, July 26, 2023. The Company will hold a conference call for investors and analysts at 11 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

A live webcast of this call will be available via the Investors section of the Company’s website at http://www.archgroup.com/investors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 22.46 percent and weekly performance of 4.07 percent. The stock has been moved at 21.90 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.13 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.47 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.85M shares, ACGL reached to a volume of 2789315 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACGL shares is $84.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arch Capital Group Ltd. is set at 1.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.64. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.18. Price to Free Cash Flow for ACGL in the course of the last twelve months was 6.77.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.07. With this latest performance, ACGL shares gained by 9.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.65, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.34 for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 73.18, while it was recorded at 75.74 for the last single week of trading, and 64.48 for the last 200 days.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.76. Arch Capital Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.55.

Return on Total Capital for ACGL is now 3.60, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.18. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.83. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 22.29. Additionally, ACGL Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 18.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 7.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.82, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 18.23.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] managed to generate an average of $254,644 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arch Capital Group Ltd. [ACGL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACGL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arch Capital Group Ltd. go to 17.95%.