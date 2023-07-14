Market cap of UTime Limited [UTME] reaches 21.39M – now what?

UTime Limited [NASDAQ: UTME] stock went on an upward path that rose over 10.86% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 13.43%. The company report on March 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM that UTime Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from February 9, 2023 to March 23, 2023, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

Over the last 12 months, UTME stock rose by 62.25%.

The market cap for the stock reached $21.39 million, with 8.16 million shares outstanding and 3.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 696.63K shares, UTME stock reached a trading volume of 11681093 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on UTime Limited [UTME]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for UTime Limited is set at 0.38, with the Price to Sales ratio for UTME stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.18.

UTME Stock Performance Analysis:

UTime Limited [UTME] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.43. With this latest performance, UTME shares gained by 7.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 135.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 62.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UTME stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.50 for UTime Limited [UTME]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.79, while it was recorded at 2.26 for the last single week of trading, and 1.40 for the last 200 days.

Insight into UTime Limited Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and UTime Limited [UTME] shares currently have an operating margin of -12.55 and a Gross Margin at +5.00. UTime Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -14.10.

Return on Total Capital for UTME is now -36.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.34. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, UTime Limited [UTME] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 96.19. Additionally, UTME Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 49.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.94. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.73, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.70.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.30.UTime Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.