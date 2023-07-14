Market cap of Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [ROSE] reaches 61.66M – now what?

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [NASDAQ: ROSE] gained 3.39% or 0.38 points to close at $11.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2682285 shares. The company report on January 5, 2023 at 8:30 AM that ROSE HILL ACQUISITION CORPORATION POSTPONES EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation (NASDAQ: ROSE) (“Rose Hill”) announced today the postponement of its extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “Meeting”) originally scheduled for January 5, 2023 until January 12, 2023 at 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The Meeting will be held at the offices of Greenberg Traurig, LLP, located at 3333 Piedmont Road NE, Suite 2500, Atlanta, GA 30305. The Meeting will be held to vote on, among other things, a proposal to amend Rose Hill’s Amended and Restated Articles of Association to extend the date by which Rose Hill has to consummate a business combination (the “Extension”) for an additional six months, from January 18, 2023 to July 18, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Rose Hill has also extended the deadline for public shareholders to submit their shares for redemption in connection with the Extension to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time on January 10, 2023.

It opened the trading session at $11.18, the shares rose to $20.00 and dropped to $11.18, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ROSE points out that the company has recorded 14.30% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -16.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 26.87K shares, ROSE reached to a volume of 2682285 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [ROSE]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation is set at 0.81 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 193.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ROSE in the course of the last twelve months was 29.36 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.20.

Trading performance analysis for ROSE stock

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [ROSE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.84. With this latest performance, ROSE shares gained by 5.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.30% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROSE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.50 for Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [ROSE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.99, while it was recorded at 11.29 for the last single week of trading, and 10.39 for the last 200 days.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation [ROSE]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.19.

Rose Hill Acquisition Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.