Market cap of MP Materials Corp. [MP] reaches 4.47B – now what?

MP Materials Corp. [NYSE: MP] price surged by 1.45 percent to reach at $0.37. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 4:05 PM that MP Materials Announces Date for Second Quarter Financial Results and Webcast.

MP Materials Corp. (NYSE: MP) will release its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2023, after the U.S. markets close on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

MP Materials’ management will host a conference call and webcast that afternoon at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time). Prior to the conference call and webcast, MP Materials will issue a press release and post a slide presentation at https://investors.mpmaterials.com/.

A sum of 3271543 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.01M shares. MP Materials Corp. shares reached a high of $26.5287 and dropped to a low of $25.41 until finishing in the latest session at $25.88.

The one-year MP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 29.88. The average equity rating for MP stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MP Materials Corp. [MP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MP shares is $36.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Northland Capital have made an estimate for MP Materials Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MP Materials Corp. is set at 0.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for MP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.77. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.39, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.77.

MP Stock Performance Analysis:

MP Materials Corp. [MP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.50. With this latest performance, MP shares gained by 18.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.11% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.25, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.10 for MP Materials Corp. [MP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.35, while it was recorded at 25.39 for the last single week of trading, and 27.72 for the last 200 days.

Insight into MP Materials Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and MP Materials Corp. [MP] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.14 and a Gross Margin at +78.76. MP Materials Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +54.79.

Return on Total Capital for MP is now 17.68, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 15.68. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 52.23. Additionally, MP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 34.31, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 52.05, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 34.19.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, MP Materials Corp. [MP] managed to generate an average of $594,658 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 12.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.MP Materials Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 12.80 and a Current Ratio set at 13.50.

MP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for MP Materials Corp. go to 27.32%.