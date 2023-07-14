Market cap of Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] reaches 2.87B – now what?

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: ABR] surged by $0.12 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.95 during the day while it closed the day at $15.90. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Arbor Realty Trust Declares Preferred Stock Dividends.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. stock has also gained 8.76% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABR stock has inclined by 49.72% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 13.90% and gained 20.55% year-on date.

The market cap for ABR stock reached $2.87 billion, with 181.12 million shares outstanding and 167.69 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, ABR reached a trading volume of 2470334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABR shares is $15.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABR stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.43, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.29.

ABR stock trade performance evaluation

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.76. With this latest performance, ABR shares gained by 13.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.10 for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.47, while it was recorded at 15.47 for the last single week of trading, and 13.33 for the last 200 days.

Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] shares currently have an operating margin of +82.44 and a Gross Margin at +99.06. Arbor Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +28.33.

Return on Total Capital for ABR is now 6.04, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 2.39. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.17, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.03. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 462.18. Additionally, ABR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 82.21, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 79.67. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 514.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 71.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] managed to generate an average of $517,116 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 14.22 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. [ABR] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Arbor Realty Trust Inc. go to 8.00%.