Market cap of Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] reaches 18.20M – now what?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [NASDAQ: APDN] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.42 at the close of the session, up 11.81%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM that Applied DNA Acquires RNA Polymerase Developer Spindle Biotech, Launches LineaIVT(TM) Platform to Substantially Improve mRNA Manufacturing and Broaden Market Reach.

– Platform Enables Customers to Manufacture mRNA with Substantial Reduction in dsRNA and Manufacturing Complexities; Integrable into Current mRNA Workflows -.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. stock is now -14.46% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. APDN Stock saw the intraday high of $1.69 and lowest of $1.34 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 7.35, which means current price is +46.39% above from all time high which was touched on 01/05/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 53.05K shares, APDN reached a trading volume of 7003386 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APDN shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APDN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for APDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.96.

How has APDN stock performed recently?

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.23. With this latest performance, APDN shares gained by 8.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 82.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.77 for Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2304, while it was recorded at 1.3280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3948 for the last 200 days.

Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] shares currently have an operating margin of -76.89 and a Gross Margin at +20.71. Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -45.51.

Return on Total Capital for APDN is now -116.31, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -68.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -68.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.08.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Applied DNA Sciences Inc. [APDN] managed to generate an average of -$119,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.19 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.99.Applied DNA Sciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.