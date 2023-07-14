Market cap of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] reaches 27.70M – now what?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [AMEX: UAVS] traded at a high on 07/13/23, posting a 6.75 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $0.26. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 8:30 AM that AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc. Announces Pricing of $4.2 Million Registered Direct Offering and Concurrent Private Placement.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (NYSE American:UAVS) (“AgEagle” or the “Company”), an industry-leading​ provider of full stack flight hardware, sensors and software for commercial and government use, today announced the pricing of 16,720,000 shares of common stock and 25,080,000 common stock purchase warrants (the “common warrant”) to purchase 25,080,000 shares of common stock at a combined price of $0.25 per share and accompanying common warrants for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $4.2 million, before deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses. The warrants will have an exercise price of $0.38 per share, will be initially exercisable beginning six months following the date of issuance and will expire five years from the initial exercise date.

The closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about June 8, 2023, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. The Company intends to use the net proceeds of this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2428637 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. stands at 4.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 5.88%.

The market cap for UAVS stock reached $27.70 million, with 89.65 million shares outstanding and 79.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 949.07K shares, UAVS reached a trading volume of 2428637 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.44. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.03.

How has UAVS stock performed recently?

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.93. With this latest performance, UAVS shares dropped by -11.44% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.32, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.85 for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3139, while it was recorded at 0.2367 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4114 for the last 200 days.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. [UAVS] shares currently have an operating margin of -118.30 and a Gross Margin at +23.81. AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -305.08.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -97.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -73.34.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.