Market Analysts see Wipro Limited [WIT] gaining to $4.30. Time to buy?

Wipro Limited [NYSE: WIT] closed the trading session at $4.80 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.735, while the highest price level was $4.81. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 9:30 AM that Wipro Announces Results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2023, Delivers Net Income growth of 12% YoY.

Total Bookings of $3.7 billion for the QuarterLarge deal Bookings growth of 9% YoY. Highest in last 8 QuartersOperating Cash Flows at 130% of Net Income.

Wipro Limited (NYSE: WIT, BSE: 507685, NSE: WIPRO), a leading technology services and consulting company, announced financial results under International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 3.00 percent and weekly performance of 0.84 percent. The stock has been moved at 1.48 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.84 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 6.67 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.94M shares, WIT reached to a volume of 3234786 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WIT shares is $4.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WIT stock is a recommendation set at 4.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Wipro Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wipro Limited is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for WIT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

Wipro Limited [WIT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.84. With this latest performance, WIT shares gained by 0.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.48% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WIT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.40 for Wipro Limited [WIT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.72, while it was recorded at 4.73 for the last single week of trading, and 4.73 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wipro Limited [WIT] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.13 and a Gross Margin at +28.67. Wipro Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.54.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 10.07.

Wipro Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WIT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wipro Limited go to 9.00%.

