Market Analysts see Moderna Inc. [MRNA] falling to $191. Time to buy?

Moderna Inc. [NASDAQ: MRNA] price surged by 0.55 percent to reach at $0.69. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Moderna to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on Thursday, August 3, 2023.

Moderna, Inc. (Nasdaq:MRNA), a biotechnology company pioneering messenger RNA (mRNA) therapeutics and vaccines, today announced that it will host a live conference call and webcast at 8:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, August 3, 2023 to report its second quarter 2023 financial results, and provide a corporate update.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

A live webcast of the call will be available under “Events and Presentations” in the Investors section of the Moderna website.

A sum of 2509838 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.32M shares. Moderna Inc. shares reached a high of $128.06 and dropped to a low of $126.06 until finishing in the latest session at $126.61.

The one-year MRNA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 40.82. The average equity rating for MRNA stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Moderna Inc. [MRNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MRNA shares is $213.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MRNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Moderna Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Moderna Inc. is set at 4.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for MRNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.59, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for MRNA in the course of the last twelve months was 78.48 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.30.

MRNA Stock Performance Analysis:

Moderna Inc. [MRNA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 7.03. With this latest performance, MRNA shares gained by 2.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -33.24% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.92% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.62 for Moderna Inc. [MRNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 126.44, while it was recorded at 123.32 for the last single week of trading, and 151.90 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Moderna Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Moderna Inc. [MRNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +48.49 and a Gross Margin at +69.84. Moderna Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +43.76.

Return on Total Capital for MRNA is now 52.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 47.81. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.27, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.82. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 6.28. Additionally, MRNA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 5.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.60. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 5.25, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 4.94.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Moderna Inc. [MRNA] managed to generate an average of $2,144,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.71 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.75.Moderna Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.30 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.