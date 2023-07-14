Market Analysts see Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] gaining to $113. Time to buy?

Crown Castle Inc. [NYSE: CCI] traded at a low on 07/13/23, posting a -0.92 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $115.37. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Crown Castle Announces Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call Details.

A listen only live audio webcast of the conference call, along with any supplemental materials, can be accessed on the Crown Castle website at https://investor.crowncastle.com. Participants may join the conference call by dialing 833-816-1115 (Toll Free) or 412-317-0694 (International) at least 30 minutes prior to the start time. All dial-in participants should ask to join the Crown Castle call. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investor page of Crown Castle’s website until end of day, Saturday, July 20, 2024.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3427560 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Crown Castle Inc. stands at 1.37% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.09%.

The market cap for CCI stock reached $50.53 billion, with 433.00 million shares outstanding and 430.78 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.63M shares, CCI reached a trading volume of 3427560 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CCI shares is $148.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CCI stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for Crown Castle Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Crown Castle Inc. is set at 2.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CCI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.92, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

How has CCI stock performed recently?

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.12. With this latest performance, CCI shares gained by 0.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CCI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.57 for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 114.45, while it was recorded at 115.69 for the last single week of trading, and 130.68 for the last 200 days.

Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] shares currently have an operating margin of +35.23 and a Gross Margin at +46.36. Crown Castle Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.98.

Return on Total Capital for CCI is now 6.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.85. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 21.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.30. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 375.35. Additionally, CCI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 78.96, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 71.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 359.66, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 75.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Crown Castle Inc. [CCI] managed to generate an average of $335,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.78 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.18.Crown Castle Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for Crown Castle Inc. [CCI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CCI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Crown Castle Inc. go to -4.40%.