Market Analysts see Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gaining to $770. Time to buy?

Broadcom Inc. [NASDAQ: AVGO] traded at a high on 07/13/23, posting a 0.05 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $890.36. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 6:05 AM that European Commission Approves Broadcom’s Acquisition of VMware.

Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ: AVGO), a global technology leader that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions, received conditional approval today from the European Commission to complete its acquisition of VMware, Inc. (NYSE: VMW).

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

With this decision, the Commission recognizes the importance of this combination in enabling enterprises to accelerate growth and momentum in the multi-cloud ecosystem, and in expanding customer choice and creating more potential for increased innovation and competition.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2588670 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Broadcom Inc. stands at 2.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.26%.

The market cap for AVGO stock reached $367.98 billion, with 415.00 million shares outstanding and 403.28 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, AVGO reached a trading volume of 2588670 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AVGO shares is $871.22 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AVGO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Broadcom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 13, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Broadcom Inc. is set at 21.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for AVGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.50. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.79, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 27.95. Price to Free Cash Flow for AVGO in the course of the last twelve months was 37.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

How has AVGO stock performed recently?

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.00. With this latest performance, AVGO shares gained by 4.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 84.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AVGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.43 for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 772.72, while it was recorded at 877.37 for the last single week of trading, and 611.83 for the last 200 days.

Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +43.03 and a Gross Margin at +62.01. Broadcom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +34.62.

Return on Total Capital for AVGO is now 22.33, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.09. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 48.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 15.45. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 176.04. Additionally, AVGO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 63.77, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 173.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.95.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Broadcom Inc. [AVGO] managed to generate an average of $574,750 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.20 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.45.Broadcom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

Earnings analysis for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AVGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Broadcom Inc. go to 10.60%.

Insider trade positions for Broadcom Inc. [AVGO]