Market Analysts see ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gaining to $5. Time to buy?

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] stock went on an upward path that rose over 0.58% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -0.85%. The company report on May 10, 2023 at 4:05 PM that ADMA Biologics Announces First Quarter 2023 Financial Results and Provides Business Update.

1Q2023 Total Revenues of $57 Million, a 96% Y-o-Y Increase.

1Q2023 Net Loss of $6.8 Million, a 73% Y-o-Y Improvement.

Over the last 12 months, ADMA stock rose by 55.80%. The one-year ADMA Biologics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 31.84. The average equity rating for ADMA stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $756.39 million, with 221.92 million shares outstanding and 176.84 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, ADMA stock reached a trading volume of 2515600 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $5.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Mizuho have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.32.

ADMA Stock Performance Analysis:

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.85. With this latest performance, ADMA shares dropped by -9.82% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 55.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.44, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.21 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.84, while it was recorded at 3.56 for the last single week of trading, and 3.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ADMA Biologics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -25.69 and a Gross Margin at +22.42. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.77.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.96, with Return on Assets sitting at -21.10.

ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.