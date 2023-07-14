Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] moved up 0.59: Why It’s Important

Kenvue Inc. [NYSE: KVUE] price surged by 0.59 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on June 6, 2023 at 4:30 PM that Kenvue to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Results on July 20, 2023.

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) (“Kenvue”), the world’s largest pure-play consumer health company by revenue, today announced that its financial results for the second quarter ending July 2, 2023, will be released before market open on July 20, 2023.

The company will host a conference call and webcast at 7:30 a.m. Eastern Time to report its second quarter results. The conference call can be accessed by dialing 877-407-8835 from the U.S. or 201-689-8779 from international locations. A live webcast of the conference call will be available at https://investors.kenvue.com. A replay will be available approximately two hours after the live event.

A sum of 2477879 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.15M shares. Kenvue Inc. shares reached a high of $25.50 and dropped to a low of $24.88 until finishing in the latest session at $25.40.

The one-year KVUE stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.09. The average equity rating for KVUE stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for KVUE shares is $28.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on KVUE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

HSBC Securities have made an estimate for Kenvue Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on June 01, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kenvue Inc. is set at 0.58, with the Price to Sales ratio for KVUE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.25. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

KVUE Stock Performance Analysis:

Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.86.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KVUE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 44.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 43.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.20 for Kenvue Inc. [KVUE]. The present Moving Average recorded at 25.24 for the last single week of trading.

Insight into Kenvue Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Kenvue Inc. [KVUE] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.21 and a Gross Margin at +55.64. Kenvue Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.98.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.33, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.56.

Kenvue Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

KVUE Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for KVUE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Kenvue Inc. go to 1.48%.