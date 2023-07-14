IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] Is Currently 23.81 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [AMEX: ITP] stock went on an upward path that rose over 23.81% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 25.30%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:30 PM that IT Tech Packaging, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2023 Unaudited Financial Results.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE American: ITP) (“IT Tech Packaging” or the “Company”), a leading manufacturer and distributor of diversified paper products in North China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Mr. Zhenyong Liu, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Company, commented, “In the first quarter of 2023, we had the revenue increased by 27.83% to approximately $19.79 million. As the Chinese government carried out a serious economic stimulus and support policies, this will definitely improve the demand and overall operating environment for paper-making industry. We will seize the chance by taking management measures, such as optimizing raw material procurement, diversifying the product structure and reducing cost to improve the profitability and prepare for the market recovery.”.

Over the last 12 months, ITP stock dropped by -48.00%.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.21 million, with 10.07 million shares outstanding and 9.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 32.13K shares, ITP stock reached a trading volume of 2786237 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for IT Tech Packaging Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for ITP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.03, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.68. Price to Free Cash Flow for ITP in the course of the last twelve months was 0.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.50.

ITP Stock Performance Analysis:

IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.30. With this latest performance, ITP shares gained by 9.06% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.00% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ITP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.14, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.44 for IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4639, while it was recorded at 0.4396 for the last single week of trading, and 0.5600 for the last 200 days.

Insight into IT Tech Packaging Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and IT Tech Packaging Inc. [ITP] shares currently have an operating margin of -5.29 and a Gross Margin at +4.74. IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.51.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.35, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.16.

IT Tech Packaging Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.80.

ITP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ITP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for IT Tech Packaging Inc. go to 20.00%.