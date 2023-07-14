Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] is -16.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Hyzon Motors Inc. [NASDAQ: HYZN] closed the trading session at $1.30 on 07/13/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.13, while the highest price level was $1.45. The company report on July 12, 2023 at 7:45 AM that HYZON MOTORS ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MATTHEW FOULSTON TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS.

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ: HYZN) (“Hyzon” or the “Company”), a high-power hydrogen fuel cell technology developer and global supplier of zero-emission heavy-duty fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEVs), today announced the appointment of Matthew Foulston to its Board of Directors, effective July 8, 2023. Foulston will serve as Chair of the Audit Committee and as a member of the Compensation Committee.

Foulston is an accomplished financial executive, having served as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) for three publicly listed companies throughout his career. He also brings extensive international expertise, with more than 30 years of experience working across the automotive/commercial truck, mining, agriculture, food, and animal health sectors.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -16.13 percent and weekly performance of 40.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -23.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 111.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 85.69 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, HYZN reached to a volume of 6557728 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HYZN shares is $3.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HYZN stock is a recommendation set at 3.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Hyzon Motors Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 05, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hyzon Motors Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for HYZN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 385.12. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.14, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

HYZN stock trade performance evaluation

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 40.66. With this latest performance, HYZN shares gained by 111.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -57.65% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HYZN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 75.34, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.32 for Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7469, while it was recorded at 1.0549 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3124 for the last 200 days.

Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hyzon Motors Inc. [HYZN] shares currently have an operating margin of -4637.65 and a Gross Margin at -625.28. Hyzon Motors Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -863.82.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -9.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.07.

Hyzon Motors Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 6.70.