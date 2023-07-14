HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] Is Currently 13.70 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [NASDAQ: HIVE] stock went on an upward path that rose over 13.70% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 28.19%. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RETRANSMISSION: HIVE Digital Technologies Debuts Trading on Nasdaq Capital Markets.

This news release constitutes a “designated news release” for the purposes of the Company’s prospectus supplement dated May 10, 2023, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated May 1, 2023.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – July 13, 2023) – HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (TSXV: HIVE) (NASDAQ: HIVE) (FSE: HBFA.F) (the “Company” or “HIVE”), a global leader in data centre technology and sourcing green energy, is pleased to announce that trading on the NASDAQ will resume today (Thursday, July 13, 2023) under HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd.

Over the last 12 months, HIVE stock rose by 110.79%. The one-year HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -12.16. The average equity rating for HIVE stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $716.46 million, with 107.90 million shares outstanding and 84.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.36M shares, HIVE stock reached a trading volume of 5529444 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIVE shares is $5.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIVE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIVE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.80, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91. Price to Free Cash Flow for HIVE in the course of the last twelve months was 59.70 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.80.

HIVE Stock Performance Analysis:

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 28.19. With this latest performance, HIVE shares gained by 114.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 199.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 110.79% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIVE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 85.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 87.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 81.52 for HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 5.79 for the last single week of trading, and 3.08 for the last 200 days.

Insight into HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd. [HIVE] shares currently have an operating margin of -49.62 and a Gross Margin at -29.28. HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -222.37.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -91.02, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.35.

HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.80 and a Current Ratio set at 3.80.