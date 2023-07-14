Goldman slashes price target on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] – find out why.

Duke Energy Corporation [NYSE: DUK] price surged by 1.03 percent to reach at $0.95. The company report on July 13, 2023 at 11:29 AM that Duke Energy announces dividend payments to shareholders.

Company increases quarterly dividend payment for common stock.

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK) today declared a quarterly cash dividend on its common stock of $1.025 per share, an increase of $0.02. This dividend is payable on Sept.18, 2023, to shareholders of record at the close of business on Aug.18, 2023.

A sum of 2912095 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.84M shares. Duke Energy Corporation shares reached a high of $93.31 and dropped to a low of $91.82 until finishing in the latest session at $93.31.

The one-year DUK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 10.22. The average equity rating for DUK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DUK shares is $103.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DUK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Duke Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Duke Energy Corporation is set at 1.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for DUK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

DUK Stock Performance Analysis:

Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.04. With this latest performance, DUK shares gained by 2.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DUK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.82 for Duke Energy Corporation [DUK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 92.20, while it was recorded at 91.11 for the last single week of trading, and 96.20 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Duke Energy Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.43. Duke Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.46.

Return on Total Capital for DUK is now 5.19, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.40. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 154.54. Additionally, DUK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 60.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 41.57. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.45, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 54.11.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Duke Energy Corporation [DUK] managed to generate an average of $139,022 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.17 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.16.Duke Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

DUK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DUK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Duke Energy Corporation go to 5.74%.