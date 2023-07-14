Geron Corporation [GERN] stock Initiated by Goldman analyst, price target now $3

Geron Corporation [NASDAQ: GERN] stock went on an upward path that rose over 1.26% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 2.23%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Geron Announces U.S. Expanded Access Protocol for Imetelstat in Lower Risk MDS.

Geron Corporation (Nasdaq: GERN), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, today announced that an Expanded Access Protocol (EAP) is available for imetelstat, the Company’s first-in-class telomerase inhibitor. As allowed under the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) policies, companies may offer an EAP, which permits an investigational medicinal product intended to treat a serious or life-threatening condition, such as lower risk myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS), to be used outside of a clinical trial.1.

“We have heard physicians in both academic and community settings express the need for new treatment options for their lower risk MDS patients, and they will now have an option to access imetelstat through the EAP,” said Faye Feller, M.D., Executive Vice President, Chief Medical Officer of Geron. “With positive IMerge Phase 3 results submitted to the FDA, we now plan to be working with clinicians, patients and the MDS patient advocacy community to provide access to imetelstat for eligible patients through our EAP that was accepted by the FDA.”.

Over the last 12 months, GERN stock rose by 74.46%. The one-year Geron Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 33.54. The average equity rating for GERN stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.63 billion, with 544.46 million shares outstanding and 380.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.48M shares, GERN stock reached a trading volume of 2738243 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Geron Corporation [GERN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GERN shares is $4.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GERN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Geron Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Geron Corporation is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for GERN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3266.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.75.

GERN Stock Performance Analysis:

Geron Corporation [GERN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.23. With this latest performance, GERN shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 74.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GERN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.23, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.64, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.67 for Geron Corporation [GERN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.14, while it was recorded at 3.17 for the last single week of trading, and 2.65 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Geron Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Geron Corporation [GERN] shares currently have an operating margin of -23246.64 and a Gross Margin at -45.64. Geron Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23808.89.

Return on Total Capital for GERN is now -87.37, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -96.40. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -137.49, with Return on Assets sitting at -68.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Geron Corporation [GERN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 69.69. Additionally, GERN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 41.07, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 29.26. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 42.35, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 24.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Geron Corporation [GERN] managed to generate an average of -$1,326,178 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Geron Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.80 and a Current Ratio set at 8.80.

GERN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GERN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Geron Corporation go to 5.00%.