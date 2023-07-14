Galata Acquisition Corp. [MRT] moved down -43.32: Why It’s Important

Galata Acquisition Corp. [AMEX: MRT] loss -43.32% on the last trading session, reaching $2.29 price per share at the time.

If compared to the average trading volume of 116.52K shares, MRT reached a trading volume of 2806993 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Galata Acquisition Corp. [MRT]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Galata Acquisition Corp. is set at 1.60 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for MRT stock

Galata Acquisition Corp. [MRT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -76.80. With this latest performance, MRT shares dropped by -78.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -77.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 23.93, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.83 for Galata Acquisition Corp. [MRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.18, while it was recorded at 7.57 for the last single week of trading, and 10.11 for the last 200 days.

Galata Acquisition Corp. [MRT]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Galata Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.