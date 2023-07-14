For The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC], Analyst sees a drop to $125. What next?

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [NYSE: PNC] surged by $2.56 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $129.98 during the day while it closed the day at $129.79. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 11:53 AM that PNC ANNOUNCES STRESS CAPITAL BUFFER (SCB).

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE: PNC) last week received the results of the Federal Reserve’s 2023 Comprehensive Capital Analysis and Review (CCAR). The Federal Reserve’s CCAR disclosure included its estimate of PNC’s minimum capital ratios for the period from the first quarter of 2023 through the first quarter of 2025 under the hypothetical Supervisory Severely Adverse scenario. Based on PNC’s strong results, PNC’s calculated Stress Capital Buffer (SCB) for the four-quarter period beginning Oct. 1, 2023 is below the 2.5% regulatory floor and minimum SCB amount, resulting in an SCB established at the 2.5% floor. This is a decrease from the 2.9% SCB in effect through Sept. 30, 2023. PNC’s Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio significantly exceeds the regulatory minimum (4.5%) plus our SCB, reflecting our strong capital levels.

PNC’s board of directors approved raising the quarterly cash dividend on common stock in the third quarter of 2023 to $1.55 per share, an increase of $0.05 per share or 3%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. stock has also gained 4.77% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PNC stock has inclined by 8.43% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -21.31% and lost -17.82% year-on date.

The market cap for PNC stock reached $51.09 billion, with 401.00 million shares outstanding and 396.99 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.39M shares, PNC reached a trading volume of 2561655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PNC shares is $141.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PNC stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is set at 2.97, with the Price to Sales ratio for PNC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 101.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for PNC in the course of the last twelve months was 5.39.

PNC stock trade performance evaluation

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.77. With this latest performance, PNC shares gained by 1.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.38% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PNC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.13 for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 122.15, while it was recorded at 126.90 for the last single week of trading, and 143.01 for the last 200 days.

The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.55. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +26.20.

Return on Total Capital for PNC is now 7.54, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 6.57. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.85, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 136.26. Additionally, PNC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 57.67, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.13. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 140.64, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] managed to generate an average of $97,717 per employee.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. [PNC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PNC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. go to -4.02%.